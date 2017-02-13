Touch heads into round four

The postponed Bluesky Mixed Touch Competition matches will be played on Wednesday at Nikao Field.

Rain forced the cancellation of round three matches which was supposed to be played on Wednesday last week.

Today, the Bluesky Open men’s and women’s round four competition will be held, starting at 5pm.

In the opening match, defending men’s champions Germinators will take on the unbeaten GAT on field one followed by the women’s clash between the Bounty Hunters and Nikz on field two.

Team 4 will play Availables in the second men’s match while FBI will battle defending women’s champions Nukz Power.

Meanwhile the Cook Islands Touch is excited to be one of the codes in the 2017 Beach Games starting today.

Touch will be played on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at the National Volleyball Courts in Nikao. - RK

Fixtures

Monday: 5pm Field 1 Germinators-GAT (m), Field 2 Bounty Hunters-Nikz (w), 5.30pm Field 1 Team 4-Availables (mens), Field 2 FBI-Nukz Power (womens).

Wednesday: 5pm Field 1 Mangaia-Southcoast Scorpions (MX), Field 2 MFEM-Bluesky (MX), 5.40pm Field 1 Team ATT-Top Kopz (MX), Field 2 NT Aroa-Rehab (MX), 6.20pm Field 1 007-ICI (MX), Field 2 TB-Nukz Power (MX).