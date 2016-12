Player of the tournament (malPlayer of the tournament (male) Maeva Mateariki dives over for a try in the Cook Islands Boxing Day Touch day. 16122706e) Maeva Mateariki dives over for a try in the Cook Islands Boxing Day Touch day. 16122706

SIXTEEN touch rugby teams put in a hard day’s effort down at The Swamp on Boxing Day to work off some of the Christmas food and drink.

While the day was won by RBDC, who edged the Southcoast Scorpions, organisers say everyone who took part in the fun day were winners. In second place was the Mongoose lineup that defeated NT Aroa, while 007 fished third having disposed of the Wiggles.

The annual tournament has been running for more than 20 years and the enjoyment factor suggests it will keep going for another two decades.