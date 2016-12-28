RBDC steal honours in touch thriller

Puna Hiro of Northern Stormers dives for a try, which was later disallowed, against Southcoast Scorpions during the Boxing Day Touch Tournament at The Swamp on Monday. 16122708

IN A tit-for-tat battle, RBDC made a final surge for the try line to steal the Cook Islands Touch Boxing Day tournament title from under the nose of Southcoast Scorpions at The Swamp on Monday. The pulsating showdown lived up to expectations as both teams exchanged tries and were tied 3-all with seconds remaining on the clock.

RBDC, led by Conrad Piri and Jeff Halston, managed to clinch the winner just before the hooter to win the 2016 Boxing Day Touch tournament. The side received a trophy and credit vouchers courtesy of sponsors Bluesky Cook Islands.

Second place went to Mongoose, who defeated NT Aroa from Arorangi, while 007 beat Wiggles to finish third in the day-long tournament.

The most valuable player awards went to Tamaiva Mateariki (Mongoose) and Eri Short (Bulletz). The duo received mobile phones worth close to $1000 each. The young best male player award went to Phoenix Estall and the young female best player to Tutemaeva Poaru. “Piss Heads” won the best-dressed team award.

The annual tournament, which has been running for over two decades, had 16 teams competing. Competition coordinator June Putere was pleased with the competition level and said participating teams had clearly enjoyed the day.