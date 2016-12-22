Eight spots left for touch battle

John Marsters in action for the South Coast Scorpions in last year’s competition. The touch rugby season will kick off with the Boxing Day Tournament on Monday. 16122144

TWELVE teams have confirmed their participation in next week’s Boxing Day Touch Tournament to be held at The Swamp in Avatiu.

The annual affair, which has been running for more than two decades now, will see 20 teams battling it out for the top prize in the mixed competition.

Tournament organising committee member Simiona Teiotu said they have place for only eight teams left for the day-long tournament.

With registration closing today, Teiotu is calling on interested teams to register before the deadline later this afternoon.

He said the tournament will kick off the Cook Islands Touch Association 2017 season and was a popular fun event.

“It’s one of the anticipated events in our calendar. People look forward to this tournament for various reasons,” Teiotu said.

“We have been eating a lot all this while so this tournament is a good opportunity to get a bit of run during the festive season.”

Teiotu said most of the teams that have registered to participate in the Boxing Day Tournament were made up of family members.

“We have families coming from abroad so this is a good opportunity for them to bond over some good touch competition.

“It’s a fun and friendly tournament and we are looking forward to a good start to our season.”

The registration fee is $120 with a nominated team referee. There is an additional $40 fee for those teams that do not provide a nominated referee.

Teams are encouraged to be in uniform.

Cook Islands Touch Association president Daphne Brown earlier said the tournament was a fun, family-orientated day, not just for the fanatical touch players, but also for those who want to have a run and lose the festive cheer weight.

“It is very popular with family reunions who use this tournament as a bonding exercise for the family,” she said.

“We have already received registrations and because the Touch Tournament is very popular, we encourage teams to pay early to secure their place in the tournament to avoid disappointment. It is a first-pay, first-served basis.”

Those who are interested in fielding a team can contact June Putere on 55361, or Teiotu on 57746 for more information.

The tournament, which will be held on Monday, will kick off at 9.30am.