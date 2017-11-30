Football knockouts continues

After an enthralling start to the knockout competition yesterday, the knockout round is set to continue with four exciting fixtures lined up for today and tomorrow at the Takitumu School grounds.

Titikaveka will play Matavera in the U14 boys division, while Puaikura and the Avatiu senior women’s teams match skills at 5:00pm today to determine who goes through to the semi-finals.

Following the U14 girls match-up between Matavera and Tupapa Maraerenga on Friday afternoon, Takuvaine are set for their premier men’s showdown against Matavera.

Matavera will face a tough challenge and will need to be prepared for a difficult encounter.

Takuvaine and Matavera have both shown that they are capable of taking on stern competition in the premier men’s division.

They are now featured in what promises to provide a fierce contest and terrific entertainment.

This match will follow the juniors’ encounter scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

Thursday: 4.00pm: U14 Boys - Titikaveka FC vs Matavera FC (Ref: Mata Iroa, Assistants: Lai Gukisuva, Amnish Prasad), 5.00pm: Senior Women - Puaikura FC vs Avatiu FC (Ref: Lai Gukisuva, Assistants: Amnish Prasad, Mata Iroa). Friday: 4.00pm: U14 Girls - Matavera FC vs Tupapa Maraerenga FC (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assistants: Moeroa Harmon, Tupou Patia), 5.00pm: Premier Men - Takuvaine FC vs Matavera FC (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assistants: Moeroa Harmon, Maara Kaukura.