Premier men to battle in football

Today at the CIFA Complex, Titikaveka will take on 2017 champion’s Puaikura in the first premier men’s match of the season.

Puaikura, who were unbeaten in 19 games they played earlier this year, will no doubt want to start the 2017/18 season with a win after their exceptional performance in the 2016/17 season.

With the likes of speedy strikers Pekay Edwards and Dwayne Tiputoa, Puaikura will be difficult to stop in front of the goal.

The onus will however be on the midfielders Anthony Samuela and Kimiora Samuela to feed their strikers with some quality ball to start off their title defence campaign with a bang.

Titikaveka on the other hand have a youthful team with plenty of energy to dispose on the field.

The match will be an exciting one with both teams wanting to start the season on a win.

The Puaikura versus Titikaveka premier men’s clash is scheduled to kick off at 5pm after the under-14 girls match at 4pm

- CIFA Media

Fixtures; 4pm Under 14 Girls Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC (Ref: Noel Mani, Assist: Amnish Prasad, Edmund Tupuna), 5pm Premier Men Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: Noel Mani, Edmund Tupuna)