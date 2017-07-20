Excitement guaranteed

Titikaveka FC will take on Puaikura FC today in the under-14 boys and senior women’s division pre-season round one competition at the CIFA Complex in Matavera.

Based on last year’s form, Titikaveka and Puaikura’s U14 boys will provide an intense but exciting match-up and no doubt supporters will look forward to another epic battle between the two sides.

The U14 clash will be followed by the senior women’s tussle between these two teams.

Since this is the first match in the senior women’s division, it is expected to be another exciting game and is scheduled to kick off at 5pm.

Meanwhile, the first premier men’s match in the pre-season competition will be held tomorrow between Titikaveka and defending champions Puaikura.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures Today: Titikaveka-Puaikura – 4pm Under 14 Boys (Ref: Matthew Browne, Assist: Robert Savage and Emilie Pierce), 5pm Senior Women (Ref: Robert Savage, Assist: Emilie Pierce and Matthew Browne)

Tomorrow: Titikaveka-Puaikura – 4pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Noel Mani, Assist: Amnish Prasad and Edmund Tupuna), 5pm Premier Men (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: Noel Mani and Edmund Tupuna)