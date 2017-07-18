Football season to kick off tomorrow

The 2016 pre-season champions Nikao Sokattak will face Titikaveka today in the Hori Signs U17 men’s division clash. 17071

The Rarotonga Football season for the 2017 kicks off tomorrow with the pre-season competition tomorrow.

The new season will start with the ever popular under-8 and U11 mixed teams at 4.15pm at the CIFA Complex in Matavera.

The participating clubs are drawn in two pools with Pool A consisting of Titikaveka, Puaikura, Takuvaine and Tupapa Maraerenga and Pool B consisting of Nikao Sokattak, Avatiu and Matavera.

There will be interesting but intense match ups in both pools, with Pool A’s Takuvaine taking on Tupapa Maraerenga while Pool B’s Nikao Sokattak squaring off against Matavera.

In the other Pool A clash, Titikaveka will battle against Puaikura while Avatiu from Pool B will be on a bye in round one.

One thing is for sure - all clubs are geared up and ready to start off the 2017 Rarotonga Football Season with a win.

Following the Prime Foods U8 and U11 mixed games will be the Hori Signs U17 men’s division clashes. - CIFA Media

Fixtures

Prime Foods Under 8 Mix: 4.15pm CIFA Bottom Field – Field 1 Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC, Field 2 Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC, Field 3 Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC, Avatiu FC – bye; Prime Foods Under 11 Mix 4.15pm CIFA Top Field – Field 1 Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC, Field 2 Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC, Field 3 Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC, Avatiu FC – bye; Hori Signs Under 17 Men’s: 4.45pm CIFA Field 1 – Takuvaine FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC, CIFA Field 2 Nikao Sokattak FC-Matavera FC, Takitumu School Field Titikaveka FC-Puaikura FC, Avatiu FC - bye