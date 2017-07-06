C Licence upskills coaches

Eighteen local coaches took part in the OFC Senior C Licence Coaching Course at CIFA Academy in Matavera last week. 17070522

With the 2017 OFC U16 Women’s Championship fast approaching, Cook Islands Football Association has had its full focus on upskilling and educating their leaders in football, hosting an OFC Senior C Licence Coaching Course at CIFA Academy in Matavera last week.

Delivered by OFC head of training and education Giovani Fernandes and CIFA technical director Jess Ibrom, the course developed the 18 participants’ ability to plan, prepare, conduct and evaluate coaching sessions by building a deeper understanding of the principles of the game.

To ensure their week of intensive learning is put to best use, the coaches will continue to work closely with Ibrom following the conclusion of the course.

Ibrom is looking forward to taking on the mentoring role and offering support to the coaches as they apply their new knowledge on the field and continue up the ranks in coaching education.

“Mentoring is about challenging and supporting individuals to achieve their own goals,” Ibrom said.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with coaches and clubs in their coaching development journey.”

After a successful – but short – week working with the participants, Fernandes is looking forward to the development of the coaches under Ibrom’s guidance and the impact their leadership will have on their clubs and communities.

“It’s a great opportunity to expand upon the foundation that CIFA has already put in place at the clubs as it relates to coach development,” he said.

Ibrom’s support has already contributed to the success of one of the course participants, Cook Islands U16 Women’s coach Theresa Tatuava, in her journey to develop the young side ahead of their FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Uruguay 2018 qualifying competition in August.

Witnessing the successful collaboration between Ibrom and Tatuava, Fernandes is feeling confident about the future coaching careers of the other participants, and the overall development of football in the Cook Islands.

“Theresa is one example of coaches in the course who have had the opportunity to collaborate with Jess and as a consequence have enhanced their game understanding and improved their coaching process,” he said.

The 2017 OFC U16 Women’s Championship will take place in Apia, Samoa, from August 4-25.

- OFC Media