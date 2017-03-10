Women’s Football Day on at Takitumu

Football’s regional body, Oceania Football Confederation, has presented a challenge to its member associations to support International Women’s Day through football.

And the Cook Islands Football Association will host its inaugural Women’s Football Day today at the Takitumu School grounds in Matavera from 3.30pm to 5.30pm in support of the international celebration of women.

This year, the International Women’s Day is calling for people to #BeBoldForChange.

CIFA is showing its support by promoting girls and women in the game and get people to unite and back increased female participation in football both on and off the pitch.

Various women and girls involved in football such as players, coaches, referees and officials have been invited to participate in today’s event and will take part in a number of football activities before finishing of the event with a mini-football tournament.

CIFA is calling on supporters to come down to the Takitumu School grounds and join in the festivities to show their support for women in the country and worldwide.

- CIFA Media