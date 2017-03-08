In support of International Women’s Day, the Cook Islands Football Association (CIFA) will be hosting a Women’s Football Day event this Friday at the Takitumu School grounds in Matavera.

Various women football players from the age of 14 years and over, women’s coaches, referees and officials have been invited to the event to participate in a series of warm-ups and skill practices.

These activities will finish off with a round robin tournament.

It is the first time CIFA will celebrate International Women’s Day with an event of this kind and is expected to provide plenty of fun and excitement for the women and girls on the island.

Although the International Women’s Day is celebrated today, Friday has been selected as there are many NGOs celebrating International Women’s Day throughout this week.

CIFA believes capping off the special week with some exciting football activities would be perfect for the event.

The CIFA technical department will be overseeing and co-ordinating the programme on Friday.

The festival will kick off at 3.30pm and will finish at 5.30pm.

Participants are being advised to bring along a pair of boots for this event.

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

This year’s theme is “Be Bold for Change” focusing on the call to action for accelerating gender parity.

It is committed to helping women and girls achieve their ambitions, challenge conscious and unconscious bias and create inclusive flexible cultures.

- CIFA Media