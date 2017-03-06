Heads high despite losing three games

Puaikura ended their Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League campaign with head held high despite losing all their three matches.

The local champions went down to Hienghène 1-3 in their final Group B match on Friday last week in New Caledonia.

The side had earlier lost to Wellington FC 1-4 and Ba 0-1.

Puaikura was the first local club to play in the OFC Champions League after winning the qualifiers in Tonga.

Despite losing all its three matches, coach Kevin Fallon was proud of the effort from the local side.

“We were the walking wounded in the end,” Fallon told OFC Media after the Hienghène game.

“I thought 3-1 was a bit hard on us and 2-1 might’ve been more respectable. Losing a goal, particularly after that fracas, scoring off the free kick immediately after I found that a bit tough to take.

But I couldn’t ask any more from this team.”

Hienghène Sport coach Felix Tagawa was happy to finish with a win but was still lamenting what might have been in a demanding format where only the four group winners progress to the semifinals.

“It’s nice to win this match and finish on a positive note but we have to put it in context,” Tagawa said.

“We look back at the Wellington match and the goal that lost us that game and think that things could’ve been much different. We could’ve been playing tonight to finish top of the group.”

Wellington finished winner of the group after dumping Ba 8-0 in their final match to finish the group stage competition without a loss.

New Caledonia’s AS Magenta qualified to the semis from Group A.

The OFC Champions League takes a breather for a week before Group C and D kick off on Saturday March 11.

- Rashneel Kumar/OFC Media

