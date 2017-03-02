Puaikura impress, despite loss

A defiant Puaikura gave their all but it wasn’t enough to secure them a historic victory at the Oceania Football Confederation Champions League in New Caledonia on Tuesday night. The Cook Islands champions, who made history after becoming the first club from the country to make it through to the OFC Champions League, lost to Ba 0-1. The Fijian club was able to score the winning goal in the final quarter of the match after failing to break the Puaikura defence, which had stood its ground earlier in the match. In their opening match, Puaikura lost to two-time runner-up Wellington, 1-4. In the final match later this week, the local giants will take on the host club Hienghène Sport which lost to Wellington 1-3 in the other match on Tuesday. Puaikura coach Kevin Fallon was pleased with the performance from the side, despite the loss. “You can’t expect much more from them to be honest,” Fallon told OFC Media. “They’ve come on well and it was probably the worst bit of defending that Ba scored from, but prior to that there’d been some wonderful bits of defending and good defensive organisation.” “We read it right tonight but we just missed by the skin of our teeth.” Ba coach Imdad Ali admitted they were surprised by Puaikura’s approach to the match, adding the side were difficult to break down. “I had in mind that Puaikura would be playing a little more defensively,” Ali said. “But as the game went on they pushed further forward and it was good for us to be able to play.” Puaikura FC: 1. Liam Little (GK), 4. Pekay Edwards, 7. Samuel Maoate-Cox, 8. Grover Harmon (C), 9. Tyrell Barringer-Tahiri, 10. Jeremias Perez, 12. Harlem Simiona, 13. Andre Estay, 14. Ishak Mohammed, 16. Hone Fowler, 17. Paul Day; Substitutions: 3. Anthony Samuela, 5. Paul Poila, 6. Kimiora Samuela, 11. Dwayne Tiputoa, 15. Junior Matangi, 18. Conroy Tiputoa.

