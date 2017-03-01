Puaikura ready to battle hard

Puaikura are determined to remain competitive in the OFC Champions League. 17022820

Puaikura will be hoping to pick some inspiration from their gutsy performance in the OFC Champions League opener in a bid to get their first win in the competition.

The Rarotonga champions took on Fijian giants Ba last night in their second Group B match in New Caledonia.

The Kevin Fallon-coached side, which is making its debut in the competition, lost the opening match to Wellington 1-4 over the weekend.

Despite losing, the side impressed football fans with their performance in their debut year.

Puaikura scored the opener via a penalty kick but was unable to maintain their slender lead, allowing the New Zealand club to bounce back and win the match.

The team needed a win last night to have any chances of making it through to the semifinal.

“To go one nil up was an iconic moment for Cook Islands football history,” coach Fallon shared of the Wellington match to OFC Media.

“So we are hoping to continue with that and keep competitive all the way through the tournament.

“It would be fabulous if we could pinch something and get a result. To be perfectly honest, as a coach, you’re always after that. You have to be realistic but, at the end of the day, you’re always trying to get a result.”

Puaikura enjoyed a double scoop last year after winning the Round Cup Championship and the Knockout tournament in the domestic football league will take on the host Hienghène Sport in their final group match later this week.

“I’m there to help a lot of these young players and I was quite pleased with what they produced on Sunday because Team Wellington have beaten other New Zealand teams by bigger scores than that so it was a reasonable effort,” Fallon said.

Team

Puaikura FC: 1. Liam Little (GK), 2. Jarves Aperau, 3. Anthony Samuela, 4. Pekay Edwards, 5. Paul Poila, 6. Kimiora Samuela, 7. Samuel Cox, 8. Grover Harmon, 9. Tyrell Tahiri, 10. Jeremias Perez, 11. Dwayne Tiputoa, 12. Harlem Simiona, 13. Andre Estay, 14. Ishak Mohammed, 15. Junior Matangi, 16. Hone Fowler, 17. Paul Day, 18. Conroy Tiputoa. Coach: Kevin Fallon (NZL).