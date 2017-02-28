Puaikura to play Ba

Puaikura will play Ba in their second OFC Champions League match today. 17022722

Puaikura will take on Fijian club Ba in their second match of the OFC Champions League later tonight.

The side lost its opening match to Wellington, New Zealand 1-4 on Saturday and will be eyeing for their first win in the competition today in Kone, New Caledonia.

Puaikura, the first Cook Islands club to play in the OFC Champions League, took a surprise lead against Wellington but were unable to contain their experienced opponent.

Despite the loss, coach Kevin Fallon was pleased with the effort.

Against Wellington he fielded three Rarotonga-based players in his starting line up with three on the bench.

The rest of the players were Australia and New Zealand-based.

“I think as a club from a little nation, for one they didn’t disgrace themselves, that’s for sure,” Fallon told the OFC Media after the game.

“I thought we kept fighting and the team did better really. They didn’t stop; they just kept going, took the early lead and it came down to maybe half an hour. So overall I am very pleased with them.”

Ba drew their opening match with Hienghène Sport 1-all and will be gunning for a win against Puaikura to get their campaign on track.

Puaikura will need to win at any cost to remain in the contention for a semi-final berth.

The side will play Hienghène Sport in their final Group B match.

The Puaikura versus Ba match will kick off at 8pm (CI time)

Puaikura FC: 1. Liam Little (GK), 4. Pekay Edwards, 6. Kimiora Samuela, 8. Grover Harmon (C), 9. Tyrell Tahiri, 10. Jeremias Perez, 11. Dwayne Tiputoa, 12. Harlem Simiona, 13. Andre Estay, 14. Ishak Mohammed, 17. Paul Day. Substitutes: 2. Jarves Aperau, 3. Anthony Samuela, 5. Paul Poila, 7. Samuel Cox, 15. Junior Matangi, 18. Conroy Tiputoa. Coach: Kevin Fallon (NZL)