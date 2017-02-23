Want to be a whistle blower? Then join the referees panel

Ahead of a busy 2017 football calendar, the Cook Islands Football Association is now opening doors to anyone who is interested in joining its referees department.

In the past two weeks CIFA referee development officer, Maara Kaukura and his team have undertaken weekly training sessions with current and new referees to gear them towards some exciting events in the coming months.

“In April, we will be hosting for the first time the Kia Orana Youth Festival and we wanted to give all our referees and assistant referees the right tools ahead of time,” he said.

Recruitment of new referees and assistant referees is now essential for Kaukura who is keen to expand the current capacity of 30 to 40 or more referees this year.

“It is our goal to expand our referee empire to cater for a jam-packed year,” he said.

“Ideally we want to get enough referees to officiate at both the Festival in April and more importantly during our domestic football competition earmarked for July up until December.

“If we can reach our target of 40 or more referees I would be more than pleased with that.”

The referees meet every Mondays at the Cook Islands Football Association in Matavera from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Kaukura has an open-door policy where anyone is welcome to join in these sessions.

For more information, feel free to contact Maara Kaukura on phone number 28980 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

- CIFA Media