Busy year ahead for CIFA’s Just Play programme

Cook Islands Cricket Association is rubbing its hands in glee hoping for some good news from the international cricket governing body.

At an International Cricket Council (ICC) board meeting in Dubai earlier this month, some proposed changes to the international game were tabled.

These changes, if approved, can provide a major boost to developing countries such as the Cook Islands.

Among the outcomes was an agreement in principle to constitutional and financial change and further progress on the structure of international cricket going forward.

According to a Radio New Zealand report, affiliate ICC membership is set to be removed, with the likes of Samoa and the Cook Islands to join Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Vanuatu as associate members.

While nothing is concrete yet, Cook Islands Cricket Association chief executive officer Davis Teinaki said the proposal was a great news for cricket in the country.

He said they were looking forward to the upcoming ICC board meetings and hoping for a favourable decision on the proposed changes.

“Of course this is great news for cricket in the Cook Islands,” Teinaki said.

“Becoming an associate member of ICC means we will get to play more international games and there will be avenues for more grants for the development of the game.

We are excited with the prospect of this proposal but not getting too ahead of ourselves as this is just a proposal. There has been no decision made on these proposals yet. We will wait and see what happens next.”

Teinaki, who took over as the head of the national cricket body last year, said there were no international competitions planned for the national teams this year.

Cook Islands was excluded from the qualifier for World Cricket League Division Five 2018 which will be held next week in Australia and the 2018 ICC Women’s WT20 – EAP Qualifier 2017 in Japan in April/May.

Cook Islands has never entered a team in the 2018 ICC U19 Cricket World Cup-EAP Qualifier 2017 which will be held in August this year.

Teinaki said while they would love to play international matches, the focus was more on establishing a good foundation here on the island.

“We want to ensure our house is in order before we go and play outside. Development is the key and our focus this year remains growing the game here in the Cook Islands,” he said.

“We would love to play some international games and we are hoping we will get some chance next year but for now, we want to put our focus into our domestic competition and our junior development programmes.”

Teinaki is hoping the country gain ICC associate membership which will make international games and development programmes more accessible to the Cook Islands.