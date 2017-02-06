Puaikura step up contest preparation

Puaikura are hoping to intensify their preparation for the upcoming OFC Champions League Group Stage competition.

The Rarotonga Round Cup Championship holders became the first team from the Cook Islands to qualify for the group stage of the OFC Champions League following their superb performance last week.

The side finished on top of the OFC Champions League Qualifier in Tonga after winning all their three matches to make it through to the next stage.

As winners of the OFC Champions League Qualifier, Puaikura FC will join Group B with Team Wellington, Fiji’s Ba FC and hosts Hienghène Sport in Kone, New Caledonia.

Lupe Ole Soaga, which finished second in the qualifiers in Tonga, will travel to Noumea, New Caledonia for the Group A competition with Tahiti’s AS Central Sport and New Caledonia’s AS Magenta.

Puaikura coach Matt Calcott said the team was looking forward to playing against the giants in the OFC Champions League.

“Now we need to go away and prepare well to ensure the Puaikura boys get to grips with the next stage early. It will be a big step up for a lot of these guys,” Calcott told OFC Media.

One of the overseas-based players for Puaikura FC Maro Bonsu-Maro is honoured to be part of the history-making team.

Bonsu-Maro, who played an instrumental role in Puaikura’s win, featured on the international stage with the Cook Islands squad which competed in the 2013 OFC U17 Championship in Vanuatu.

“It’s quite a humbling experience coming back to the team,” he said.

“When I played for the Cooks U17, I was subbed off after not playing very well against Samoa and I remember being really upset about it.

That’s when it hit me, the whole pride part of it, how much I actually really care about playing for my country.

Coming back and playing for Puaikura is the same. I’m doing this for my mum, because my mum is a Cook Islander. I do it for her because I know she’s really proud of me.”

The 2017 OFC Champions League Group Stage will kick off on February 25 and will be played at various venues across the region.