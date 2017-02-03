Champions’ third win seals spot in big league

Rarotonga-based Pekay Edwards scored a brace for Puaikura during a victory that has sealed their place in the OFC Champions League main draw in March. 17020227

Cook Islands champions Puaikura FC will be in the OFC Champions League main draw in March after finishing the qualifiers tournament unbeaten.

The Matt Calcott-coached side secured their third win on day three of the OFC Qualifiers in Tonga after beating American Samoa club Utulei Youth FC yesterday.

The side, which has sealed the historic place in the major OFC Champion League draw, defeated Utulei 3-1 in their final match at Loto-Tonga Soka Centre in Nuku’alofa.

But it wasn’t a walk in the park for Puaikura FC who, despite dominating possession in most of the opening spell, couldn’t get the opener until the 46th minute.

Rarotonga-based Pekay Edwards knocked the ball into goal after a messy play in the Utulei Youth box to give Puaikura a goal advantage at the break.

In the second spell, the Rarotonga Round Cup holders doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Edwards went on to score his second goal of the match.

But Utulei fought hard and managed to pull one back in the 82nd minute after catching a Puaikura defender off guard to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

However, celebrations were short-lived for Utulei as Puaikura FC countered in quick fashion to extend their lead to 3-1 through Maro Bonsu-Maro, who chased a through ball and placed it to the left, out of the Utulei goalkeeper’s reach.

The result sealed Puaikura’s top spot in the competition and will see them head to the group stages in Kone, New Caledonia up against the likes of Team Wellington, Fiji’s Ba and host Hienghene Sports in Group B division.

It is the first time a club champion from the Cook Islands has qualified for the next stage of the OFC Champions League tournament.

Cook Islands Football Association is proud of the efforts displayed by Puaikura FC and would like to congratulate the team on their qualification.

Puaikura FC – 1. Keegan Inia (GK), 2. Jarves Aperau, 3. Anthony Samuela, 4. Pekay Edwards, 6. Kimiora Samuela, 7. Samuel Maoate-Cox, 10. Grover Harmon, 13. Tyrell Barringer-Tahiri, 14. Maro Bonsu-Maro, 15. Kris Carpenter, 17. Dwayne Tiputoa. Substitutes: 8. Paul Poila, 11. Temata Karika, 12. Conroy Tiputoa, 16. Renta Yamamoto.

-CIFA Media