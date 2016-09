Young footballers to take centre stage

THE ROUND Cup Championship round five competition kicks off today with young and upcoming footballers taking the centre stage.

Today’s matches will kick off with the Under-8 and U11 mix grade followed by the exciting under-17 battle at CIFA Complex and Takitumu School.

Matavera will go head to head against Titikaveka while Puaikura will take on Takuvaine and Tupapa will square off against Avatiu. Nikao Sokattak is on a bye this week.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

Under 11 Mix on CIFA field one: 4m Field 1 Matavera-Titikaveka (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua and Ngametua Taringa), Field 2 Puaikura-Takuvaine (Ref: Lora Tauira and Harriet Raui), Field 3 Tupapa Maraerenga-Avatiu (Ref: Kimiora Makitae)

Under 8 Mix on CIFA field two: 4pm Field 1 Matavera-Titikaveka (Ref: Emilie Pierce), Field 2 Puaikura-Takuvaine (Ref: Jake Browne), Field 3 Tupapa Maraerenga-Avatiu (Ref: Pierce Iripa). Under 17 Men, kick off 4.30pm: CIFA Field 1 Matavvera-Titikaveka (Ref: Lai Gukisuva, Assist: Mata Iroa, Melanie Wilson), CIFA Field 2 Puaikura-Takuvaine (Ref: Mike Mouauri, Assist: Emilie Pierce, Noel Mani), Takitumu School Tupapa Maraerenga-Avatiu (Ref: John Pareanga, Assist: Amnish Prasad, Maara Kaukura).