Puaikura too classy for Tupapa

Import Renta Yamamoto (right) of Puaikura proved to be a problem for Tupapa Maraerenga in the premier men’s competition over the weekend. Puaikura won 5-2. 16091902

IT WAS a goals galore in the feature Vans premier men’s clash between defending champions Tupapa Maraerenga and Puaikura at Raemaru Park in Arorangi.

The round four match in the Round Cup Championship on Saturday saw the hosts recording a convincing 5-2 win.

Tupapa Maraerenga started the match on a high with an early goal through their import Hone Fowler, who slammed in a free kick from the edge of Puaikura’s 18 yard box to lead 1-0.

But the goal did not dampen the more disciplined Puaikura outfit, which exposed Tupapa’s weaknesses by dominating field and ball possession.

The home side equalised minutes later the opening goal from Tupapa before Peka Edward put Puaikura in the driving seat 2-1.

Import Renta Yamamoto scored a brace to put Puaikura ahead by 4-1 at the break.

The second spell started on a slow pace with both teams taking a cautious approach in attack and defence.

Having missed opportunities during the match to extend Puaikura’s score line, it was Paavo Mustonen who added more fire to the flame.

Both teams scored a goal each as Puaikura marched on with a well-deserved 5-2 win.

In the other match played in the men’s competition at the CIFA Complex, Takuvaine held Nikao Sokattak to a 3-all draw.

In a tit-for-tat battle, both teams headed into the breather locked at two-all through Navin Reddy and James Nand of Takuvaine, while Sokattak’s managed goals from Cajun Willis and Julius David.

Heading into the second half, it was David who gave Sokattak the 3-2 lead while returning Samoan import Luki Goshe levelled the score line for Takuvaine outfit.

The match on Friday between Titikaveka and Avatiu in the men’s competition was also a close encounter.

Avatiu was victorious over Titikaveka winning their second match of the 2016 Round Cup Competition by 5-4.

In the Islander Hotel senior women’s championship match between Puaikura and Tupapa, visitors Tupapa proved too strong for hosts Puaikura by beating them 4-0 while Nikao Sokattak extended their lead on the points table with a 3-0 win over Takuvaine.

Titikaveka proved too slick for Avatiu, cruising to a 5-0 win.

- CIFA Media

Results

Puaikura-Tupapa Maraerenga: Premier Men 5-2, Senior Women 0-4, Under 17 Men 0-8, Under 14 Boys 2-2, Under 14 Girls 1-3, Under 11 Mix 0-1, Under 8 Mix 0-1

Nikao Sokattak-Takuvaine: Premier Men 3-3, Senior Women 3-0, Under 17 Men 3-0, Under 14 Boys 25-0, Under 24 Girls 1-6, Under 11 Mix 0-4, Under 8 Mix 0-0

Titikaveka-Avatiu: Premier Men 4-5, Senior Women 5-0, Under 17 Men 5-1, Under 14 Boys 4-0, Under 14 Girls 0-0, Under 11 Mix 1-2, Under 8 Mix 3-0