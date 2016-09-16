Football chief Harmon puts hand up for FIFA Council seat

The council, which was formerly a 24 member FIFA Executive Committee, will have 37 members from the 211 federations affiliated with international football governing body.

From the Oceania Football Confederation president David Chung is already part of the council, with two more places for a male and a female member now available.

OFC vice-presidents Harmon and Rajesh Patel from Fiji will contest the male seat alongside female candidates Suzanne Griffin from New Zealand and American Samoa’s Sandra Fruean. The four have passed the eligibility check conducted by the FIFA Review Committee.

The election will take place in Auckland at an OFC Extraordinary Congress on September 24.

Harmon, who has been at the helm of CIFA since 1997, has served on various FIFA committees. His challenger Patel, who is a business director, has been recently elected for a second term as the Fiji Football president.

- Rashneel Kumar/OFC

Profiles

Lee Harmon

The 48-year-old is the residing CIFA president, a position he has held since 1997, seven years after he was elected president of Tupapa Maraerenga Football Club. He became a CIFA board member in 1991 and has been secretary, treasurer and vice-president of CIFA during the past 25 years.

Harmon became a member of the OFC Executive Committee in 1997 and was appointed vice-president in 2011. He has served on the FIFA Futsal and the FIFA U20 Standing Committees and is a member of the FIFA Referee Standing Committee. He has performed the role of FIFA Match Commissioner and has been a FIFA Referee Assessor since 2001. He was awarded CI Sports Administrator of the Year in 1999 and followed that up with the International Olympic Committee Personality Award two years later. Harmon was recognised with the FIFA Centennial Order of Merit Award in 2005. A father of five, all of Harmon’s children have represented Cook Islands in football with three of them involved in the most recent OFC World Cup qualifiers, including for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He gained a degree in Accounting and Business Studies and spent the majority of his career as a public servant in roles with the Inland Revenue Department and the Government Audit Office.

Rajesh Patel

A father of two, 55-year-old Patel was born and raised in Ba, Fiji where he spent 10 years as a councillor on the Ba Town Council, and a further two years as deputy mayor.

The company director was elected Ba Football Association vice-president in 1995 before taking on the role of president from 1999 to 2002. In 2011 he was elected as Fiji FA president and he was recently re-elected for a second term.