Hosts Titikaveka still looking for first win

Former national rep Tahiri Elikana will lead Avatiu against Titikaveka in the premier men's match tomorrow. 16091410

TITIKAVEKA will play host to Avatiu in today’s feature football match in the 2016 Round Cup Championship.

The BSP Under-14 boy’s division match will kick off at 4pm followed by The Islander Hotel senior women’s slash between the two teams at 5pm.

In the Vans premier men’s competition tomorrow, hosts Titikaveka will be hoping to register their first win in the competition when they take on Avatiu.

Home-ground advantage should favour Titikaveka, but Avatiu cannot be underestimated as they will be working hard to add another three points to their tally.

All in all, both teams will need to capitalise on their opportunities to make them count in this crucial clash.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

Today: 4pm Under-14 Boys (Ref: Kimiora Makitae, Assist: Emilie Pierce and Ngametua Taringa), 5pm Senior Women (Ref: Mata Iroa, Assist: Ngametua Taringa and Emilie Pierce)

Tomorrow: 4pm Under-14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Jake Browne and Pierce Iripa), 5pm Premier Men (Ref: Mike Mouauri, Assist: Robert Savage and Maara Kaukura).