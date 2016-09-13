Kukis end the campaign on a high

With only 16 players it was already a difficulty they took with them into the tournament and although they brought an expectation to have their work cut out for them, the performance of the Cook Islands during matches saw them leave everything on the field to impress those more familiar with higher-level competition.

New to the level of this competition in the region, they came in as the underdogs carrying the smallest contingent of players to Vanuatu.

THEIR U20 Championship campaign may have been over after match day two of the OFC tournament in Vanuatu, however, for the Cook Islands there was plenty to celebrate.

While the ultimate goal was to top the Group B standings, the Cook Islands knew it was a tough ask — especially against the likes of the more experienced New Zealand, Tahiti and Solomon Islands teams.

With that said the low-scoring results from their three matches was another call for celebration, proving the team had made steady progress and it was evident they were worthy opponents.

After their courageous performance in the 3-1 loss to Tahiti, which saw the side score their historic first goal, for team coach Matt Calcott it was the icing on the cake to a well fought U20s campaign.

“They’ve been absolutely awesome and to end it here with a goal …

“I couldn’t be more proud of them for their efforts,” he said.

“They’ve put in a lot of hard-work and it’s about getting them used to top tournaments like this one.”

Although they finished sitting at the bottom of the pool, the tournament ticked many of the boxes for the Cook Islands in their advancement towards sustainable football youth development.

For CIFA’s technical director and adviser to team Cook Islands, Jess Ibrom, said the U20s championship was a steer in the right direction for future national youth teams.

“We need to have more games at this level.

“We feel we had a steady improvement as each game has gone on and long-term these experiences are just going to be invaluable to the boys and the nation as a whole.”

After learning what to expect, Ibrom said the team can now look forward to improving and developing in the game for future regional tournaments.

“This is only the beginning.”