U20s feel at home in Vanuatu

Guests of honour, Team Cook Islands sit with their traditional Vanuatu lei and a sarong each, gifted by the school. 16090818

VANUATU’S Kamewa School has been showing their tremendous support for the Cook Islands Under-20 football team from the start of the OFC U20 Championship in Vanuatu.

Kamewa have been the Cook Islands number one supporters as they showed up in masses to chant out the words to a newly adopted anthem from the side line, “Go Cooks you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow my mind - GO COOKS!”

Taking their hospitality to the next level the school decided to put on a feast for their guests of honour, featuring some of the delicacies the island had to offer, as well as presenting the team with gifts before their return home.

The players and management were greeted with traditional Vanuatu leis and serenaded into the school yard through a guard of honour made up of about 50-60 students.

Each member of the team received a Vanuatu sarong as a gift from the womenfolk of the school.

During the formalities of the occasion, speeches were made by the Vanuatu Football Federation competitions manager Bong Shem and team manager from the Cook Islands Junior Areai Enoka.

Both noted how pleasing it was to see the huge effort that Kamewa took in putting on a spectacular display for the team.

“We are so fortunate to have all of you behind us to support our campaign in the U20 tournament,” Enoka said.

Enoka said they have been marvellous and could not thank them all enough for what they have done to make the team feel at home in Vanuatu.

Cook Islands’ captain Keegan Inia exchanged gifts with the principal of the school and performed a couple of dance items, including the traditional pe’e and ura piani with his teammates to show their gratitude and appreciation.

The celebrations closed off on a high note with a large feast and the team members dancing away with some of the children and teachers from the school.

