Battle of the neighbours

The 2016 Rarotonga Round Cup competition will continue today with round-three games.

Tupapa Maraerenga is all set to host neighbours Takuvaine at Victoria Park in the BSP Under-14 boys match, followed by the Islander Hotel senior women’s match between the two teams.

The rivalry between the defending champions Tupapa Maraerenga and Takuvaine will intensify tomorrow in the Vans premier men’s match.

Takuvaine premier men side will be anxious to snatch the opportunity to better their ‘’pedestrian’’ performance so far this season by handing Tupapa Maraerenga their first defeat in the 2016 Round Cup competition.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures: Today: 4pm BSP Under 14 Boys (Ref: Kimiora Makitae). Assist: Graham Viking and Faatau Pepe), 5pm. The Islander Senior Women (Ref: Matthew Browne, Assist: Faatau Pepe and Kimiora Makitae).

Tomorrow: 4pm BSP Under-14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Amene Urirau and Tiana Ngarua), 5pm Vans Premier Men (Ref: Mike Mouauri, Assist: Amnish Prasad and Maara Kaukura).