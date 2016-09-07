Hunting that historic goal

Cook Islands’ Jarves Aperau brings the ball under control against the Solomon Islands in the OFC U20 Championship match on Monday in Vanuatu. 16090614

THE COOK ISLANDS under-20 football side’s hopes of scoring their maiden goal in their first-ever OFC U20 Championship now lie in their final group match against Tahiti this Friday.

The national side, which displayed a spirited performance in their 0-3 loss to New Zealand in the opening match, went down to Solomon Islands by a similar score on Monday.

Cook Islands and Solomon Islands were locked at nil-all at the break, but the more organised and determined Melanesians scored three goals in the second half to win the clash.

The national side had a number of opportunities to score, but lethargic attempts by their attackers rued the chances of scoring the historic goal.

Powerful striker Dwayne Tiputoa and Kimiora Samuela remained thorns in the side of the Solomon Islands defence and kept pressing for the lead in the opening spell.

However, Solomon Islands seemed a better side in the second half and managed to break through a sturdy Cook Islands defence to score two consecutive goals in the opening quarter of the remaining spell.

The third goal in the 83rd minute sealed the win for Solomon Islands, putting them on track for a semi-final berth.

Cook Islands coach Matt Calcott said he knew it would be a demanding match for his players as they tried to match the speed of the Solomon Islanders.

“The boys did very, very well and there were a couple of opportunities in the first half when the keeper saved the ball well or it hit the inside of the post and could have gone in,” Calcott told OFC Media.

New Zealand is through to the semi-finals from Group B while Vanuatu has qualified from Group A.

Cook Islands will take on Tahiti at 6pm in their final group match on Friday (CI time).

- Rashneel Kumar

Cook Islands U20 - Keegan Inia, Jarves Aperau, George Ellis, Sunai Joseph, Michael Wood, Kimiora Samuela, Samuel Maoate-Cox, Cahjun Willis, Thane Beal, Heiarii Matakino, Orin Ruaine-Prattley, Conroy Tiputoa, Owenne Matapo, Kristian Young, Dwayne Tiputoa, Manaariki Pierre, Head Coach- Matthew Calcott, Assistant Coach- Anthony Samuela, Technical Adviser- Jesse Ibrom, Team Manager- Junior Enoka & Physio Pareina Tangata.