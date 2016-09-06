Youthful Sokattak lineup riding high after massive win

DESPITE the wet and muddy conditions at the infamous Swamp in Avatiu, Nikao Sokattak wasted no time and got down to business in round two of the Vans premier men’s clash over the weekend.

In the match of the round, Nikao Sokattak thrashed Avatiu by 7-0 to maintain their good start in the weekly Round Cup Championship.

Sokattak, which comprised mostly of youth footballers, worked together as a team to make good use of the opportunities they created. Striker Mark Leito was unstoppable upfront, scoring four goals for his side.

For Avatiu, it was a rather mediocre performance with a disappointing result in their second match of the Round Cup competition. The coaching staff will need to go back to the drawing board to ensure a better result in their next match.

In the Islander Hotel’s senior women’s championship, Sokattak recorded their second win against Avatiu by 4-1.

The visitor’s goals were scored by June Tangata, Tepaeru Toka and Amber Mateariki.

At the CIFA Complex in Matavera, Titikaveka hosted Tupapa Maraerenga to a rather exciting and close encounter in both the premier men and senior women’s matches.

In the premier men’s clash, Tupapa Maraerenga won by 4-3 while their women’s side managed a 3-2 win over Titikaveka.

The football action on Friday at the CIFA Complex saw Takuvaine take on Matavera in the Vans premier men’s match.

Matavera trying tirelessly to concede fewer goals but they were unable to tame the rampant Takuvaine which walked away with a 4-1 win.

- CIFA Media

Results: Avatiu-Nikao Sokattak - Premier Men 0-7, Senior Women 1-4, Under 17 Men 0-3, Under 14 Boys 0-7, Under 14 Girls 4-1, Under 11 Mix 1-0, Under 8 Mix 3-0; Titikaveka-Tupapa Maraerenga - Premier Men 3-4, Senior Women 2-3, Under 17 Men 3-6, Under 14 Boys 1-6, Under 14 Girls 0-3, Under 11 Mix 1-6, Under 8 Mix 0-2; Takuvaine-Matavera - Premier Men 4-1, Under 17 Men 4-0, Under 14 Boys 0-5, Under 14 Girls 2-0, Under 11 Mix 1-1, Under 8 Mix 1-0