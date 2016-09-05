Cooks U20s trouble the Kiwis in opener

Cook Islands put on a spirited performance and went down fighting against hot favourites New Zealand in the opening match of the OFC U20 Championship in Vanuatu.

The match saw the Kiwis beat the national side 3-0 in the Group B fixture at the Luganville Soccer City Stadium in Santo.

With both teams not short of motivation the match was bound to be a thriller for a packed arena.

Despite having their work cut out for them, it was the Cook Islands who drove in with determination and a willingness to give their opponents a tough start to their campaign.

Knowing the Kiwis possessed experience and talents to move the ball quickly across the pitch, Cook Islands resorted to a defensive structure.

This created frustration for the New Zealand camp who only managed a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Captain and goalkeeper Keegan Inia played an integral part in the result, by making a number of key saves.

Cook Islands coach Matt Calcott said the boys’ performance could not be faulted.

“We’re very happy that we were able to contain the New Zealanders somewhat,” Calcott said. “We’ve done a lot of out-of-possession work and that showed.

“I can’t fault the boys, they’ve been absolutely fantastic since we came into camp.”

Cook Islands will play their second match against Solomon Islands today at 3pm (CI time).

- CIFA/OFC Media