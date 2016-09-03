Avatiu to host impressive Nikao Sokattak lineup

Avatiu will take on Nikao Sokattak in round two of the premier men’s football competition today at The Swamp. 16090243

AN EXCITING clash between Avatiu and Nikao Sokattak looms in the Rarotonga Round Cup Van’s premier men’s competition this weekend.

In round two clash, Avatiu FC will host Nikao Sokattak at The Swamp today in a bid to extend their winning start to the 2016 season.

In the opening round of the competition last week, Avatiu managed to topple Takuvaine 3-2 while Nikao Sokattak did well to hold favourites Puaikura nil-all.

Although a young team, Nikao Sokattak has emerged a side to beat with some impressive performances in the pre-season knockout tournament.

In The Islander Hotel senior women’s championship, Nikao Sokattak will go all out for a win when they meet Avatiu before the premier men’s match.

Sokattak’s striking duo Tepaeru Toka and June Punua will no doubt cause problems for Avatiu’s defence.

But home ground advantage to Avatiu would inspire them to put on a spirited performance against their giant opponent.

In the other football action today, Titikaveka will face Tupapa Maraerenga at the CIFA complex.

The BSP Under-14 girls’ division will kick off today’s fixtures at both venues at 12.30pm followed by the BSP U14 boys match at 1.30pm.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

Avatiu field: Avatiu-Nikao Sokattak - 12.30pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Amene Urirau, Kura Smith), 1.30pm Under 14 Boys (Ref: Noel Mani, Assist: Tanisha Tangimetua, Amene Urirau), 2.30pm Senior Women (Ref: James Nand, Assist: Kura Smith, Tiana Ngarua), 4pm Premier Men (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: Noel Mani, James Nand)

CIFA Complex: Titikaveka FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC - 12.30pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Emilie Pierce, Assist: Jake Browne, Graham Viking), 1.30pm Under 14 Boys (Ref: Melanie Wilson, Assist: Kimiora Makitae, Faatau Pepe), 2.30pm Senior Women (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Kimiora Makitae, Emilie Pierce), 4pm Premier Men (Ref: Mike Mouauri, Assist: Edmund Tupuna, Khan Metuarau).