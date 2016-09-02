Under 20s ready for historic matches

The Cook Islands Under-20 football side is set for the historic debut in the OFC U20 Championship at Luganville Soccer City Stadium in Santo, Vanuatu today.

The national side managed to make it through to the championship after winning the OFC U20 Championship Preliminary in Tonga in June.

Cook Islands U20 will start its campaign against favourites New Zealand at 3pm (CI time).

Although the team is new to this level of competition in the region, it has a group of players who have had international experiences.

Captain Keegan Inia, Orin Ruaine-Prattley, Michael Wood, and Samuel Maoate-Cox joined the team from New Zealand and Thane Beal has travelled from Australia to represent the Cook Islands.

The team is being coached by Matt Calcott, formerly of Wellington FC, and be assisted by Cook Islands Football Association technical director Jess Ibrom.

“Jess has been doing a lot of work with a big chunk of the squad in the Cook Islands, which is great,” Calcott told OFC Media.

“It’s good having him on the ground navigating through things.”

The squad have had an intensive week of training since landing in Luganville on Monday, working on its weak links before the opening clash.

Cook Islands will take on Solomon Islands and Tahiti in their other group matches.

The 2016 tournament will be the 21st edition of this event which for the first time, offers two berths for Oceania at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

- Rashneel Kumar/

OFC Media