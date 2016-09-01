Youth coaching courses for upcoming football mentors

FIFA instructor Giovani Fernandes (fourth from right) with CIFA technical director Jess Ibrom, beside him, and the 18 participants at the FIFA Youth Coaching course last week. 16083112

EIGHTEEN football coaches in Rarotonga took part in a FIFA Youth Coaching course last week, facilitated by FIFA instructor Giovani Fernandes at the Cook Islands Football Association Complex in Matavera.

“We aim to enhance the participants’ knowledge of the game through this workshop through an extensive programme of theory and practical sessions,” Fernandes said.

“By the end of the course coaches would have been equipped with the right tools to prepare, deliver and evaluate suitable training sessions for youth teams.”

The FIFA instructor took the coaches through three main areas of coaching from understanding player development, coaching approach and age appropriate development.

“Within the motivation of our participants I am certain we are going to achieve our course objectives and the participants would have grasped the concepts around long-term player development and understanding the role of the coach during the match.”

Fernandes said the week-long course should benefit the coaches.

“The expectation for me is that the coaches absorb as much information as possible and apply effectively the principles they have learned into their training sessions,” he said.

The FIFA youth course started on Monday and ends on Friday.

Fernandes shared a long history of playing and coaching football with an aspiration to foster the game.

- CIFA Media