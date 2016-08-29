Determined Sokattak give Puaikura a shock

PRESEASON tournament winner Puaikura failed to make a winning start to their Rarotonga Round Cup Championship campaign after a stalemate in their opening Van’s Limited premier men’s division match last week.

In the feature match of round one on Friday at Raemaru Park, the side was held by a determined Nikao Sokattak nil-all.

Puaikura were riding high on their success from the pre-season competition and knew it was crucial to start their campaign on a high.

However, it appeared Nikao Sokattak was also determined and up for the challenge, putting up strong competition to keep their much-favoured opponents at bay.

Puaikura’s coach/player Anthony Samuela orchestrated the play, creating opportunities for homecoming striker Pekay Edwards and the Tiputoa brothers.

But a sturdy Nikao Sokattak defence led by Steven Willis combined with the Melanesian mixture of players in the attack proved deadly for the home side.

In the other premier men’s matches, Avatiu caused an upset against Takuvaine after beating them 3-2 at the Swamp on Saturday afternoon.

At the Takitumu school grounds, it was Tupapa Maraerenga who claimed the 2-1 win against their tough opponents Matavera.

In the Islander Hotel senior women’s division, Nikao Sokattak proved too strong after thrashing a depleted Puaikura side 7-1.

Takuvaine also made a winning start after beating Avatiu 4-0.

Overall, round one of the season cup competition proved tough with some interesting results coming out of the matches played over the weekend.

- CIFA Media

Results

Puaikura FC-Nikao Sokattak FC – Premier Men 0-0, Senior Women 1-7, U17 Men 1-5, U14 Boys 1-1, U14 Girls 1-0, U11 Mixed 6-0, U18 Mixed 3-0; Avatiu FC-Takuvaine FC – Premier Men 3-2, Senior Women 0-4, U17 Men 0-4, U14 Boys 0-10, U14 Girls 3-1, U11 Mixed0-8, U18 Mixed 1-0; Matavera FC-Tupapa Maraerenga FC – Premier Men 1-2, U17 Men 2-2, U14 Boys 0-2, U14 Girls 0-5, U11 Mixed 0-3, U18 Mixed 0-1

