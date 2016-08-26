Confident Puaikura are ready to take on Nikao in season opener

Puaikura’s Dwayne Tiputoa, in the middle, tries to get past the Nikao Sokattak defenders in the preseason knockout tournament. 16082502

The opening premier men’s match for 2016 Round Cup Championship title will see pre-season tournament champs Puaikura taking on Nikao Sokattak at the Raemaru Park this afternoon.

Puaikura, are riding high on its success from the pre-season competition and will be going into the feature match of round one with heads held high.

With the likes of coach-player Anthony Samuela directing play and the Tiputoa brothers, Kimiora Samuel and Jarves Aperau, creating goal-scoring opportunities, the side looks a team to reckon with this season.

Puaikura knows how important today’s match is to starting their campaign for the Van’s Premiership title and to qualify for the O-League Preliminary tournament with maximum wins from upcoming games.

On the other side, Nikao Sokattak who narrowly lost to Puaikura by 2-1 in the pool matches of the pre-season competition, has the right mix in the side to avenge their earlier loss.

The Solomon Islands, Vanuatu and Fijian ingredients for the Sokattak squad have added Melanesian flavour in the way they play their game and this is notable through players Mark Leito, James Osinamo, Julius David and Navin Reddy who will certainly set up some challenges for their opponents.

All-in-all, this match will surely set the platform for an exciting season of football in the premier men’s competition this year.

Before the main premier clash between Puaikura and Nikao Sokattak at 5pm, the U14 girls match between the two teams will be held at 4pm.

- CIFA Media

Fixtures

Today: Puaikura FC-Nikao Sokattak FC at Raemaru Park – 4pm Under 14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Lora Tauira, Tiana Ngarua), 5pm Premier Men (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: John Pareanga, Noel Mani); Avatiu FC-Takuvaine FC at the CIFA Complex – 4pm Under 8 Mix (Ref: Pierce Iripa), 4pm Under 11 Mix (Ref: Emilie Pierce), 4.30pm Under 17 Men (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Pierce Iripa, Emilie Pierce).