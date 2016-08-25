Puaikura set to host openers

PUAIKURA is set to host the first lot of midweek matches in the Rarotonga Round Cup Competition today as they take on Nikao Sokattak at Raemaru Park in Arorangi.

The Bank South Pacific (BSP) Under-14 boys’ division kicks off their matches at 4pm, followed by the Islander Hotel senior women’s games at 5pm.

With teams well prepared from the pre-season competition, these games are expected to produce some good action.

Tomorrow will see the BSP U14 girls match between Puaikura and Nikao Sokattak kicking off at 4pm followed by the main feature match of the week, the Van’s Limited premier men clash between Puaikura and Nikao Sokattak at 5pm.

At the same time, out at the CIFA Complex, Avatiu will take on Takuvaine in the Prime Foods U8 and U11 mixed division at 4pm, followed by the Hori Signs U17 men’s games at 4.30pm. - CIFA Media

Fixtures: Today at Raemaru Park: Puaikura FC-Nikao Sokattak FC – 4pm U14 Boys (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Edmund Tupuna, Faatau Pepe), 5pm Senior Women (Ref: Melanie Wilson, Assist: Faatau Pepe, Edmund Tupuna)

Tomorrow at Raemaru Park: Puaikura FC-Nikao Sokattak FC – 4pm U14 Girls (Ref: Tanisha Tangimetua, Assist: Lora Tauira, Tiana Ngarua), 5pm Premier Men (Ref: Tupou Patia, Assist: John Pareanga, Noel Mani); CIFA Complex: Avatiu FC-Takuvaine FC – 4pm U8 Mix (Ref: Pierce Iripa), 4pm U11 Mix (Ref: Emilie Pierce), 4.30pm U17 Men (Ref: Maara Kaukura, Assist: Pierce Iripa, Emilie Pierce).