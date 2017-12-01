NZ among three unbeaten teams at Dubai

New Zealand was one of three teams to go unbeaten on the first day of the opening World Women’s Sevens Series event in Dubai. Series champions New Zealand achieved a perfect three-from-three record to set up a Cup quarter-final meeting with USA.

Unbeaten Australia will play England in the last eight and Canada will play France in their quarter-final. As reigning Dubai champions, the Black Fern Sevens will be looking to improve on their almost faultless series in 2016-17 where they lost just one of 30 matches. The men's competition started last night, with New Zealand playing Samoa, Argentina and USA in pool play.

Netball visitors see local culture

Yesterday’s opening of the annual Netball in Paradise competition had a very Rarotongan flavour, and was performed in front of a number of international teams.

The five-day event has seen an increase of teams over last year’s event, as 13 local teams have been joined by 18 international squads.

Ngarima George opened the proceedings with a stirring tuoro outside the Bluesky Sports Arena. The traditional Rarotonga welcome thrilled the visitors as they followed George inside.

Cook Islands Netball president Patsy Hockin, welcomed the guests and thanked them for coming to Rarotonga.

“I want to say a special thank you to all the managers here, because we have a record number of teams this year,” Hockin said.

“Our previous record was 19, and now we have 31, and a lot of that is thanks to your hard work.”

Yesterday’s results were unavailable by the time CINews was printed.

Today’s matches will begin at 2.30pm at the Bluesky Sports Arena.

- Conor Leathley

Day 2

Court 1: Game 1 - 2.30pm - Raro Redy vs Honeyz (Social Ladies), Game 2 – 3.07pm - Rising Stars 13s vs Phoenix2 (13U), Game 3 – 3.44pm - Ngat SHE Eagles vs Lil Honeyz (13U), Game 4 – 4.21pm - Smash vs Beautiful Hawks (Open Ladies Pool A), Game 5 – 4.58pm - Grasmere Allday vs Rising Stars Open (Open Ladies Pool B), Game 6 – 5.35pm Sparxs1 vs Sparxs2 (Mixed), Game 7 – 6.12pm Lowkeyz vs The Last Minnuts (Social Ladies) Game 8 – 6.49pm - Bridge Pa vs Rising Stars Open (Open Ladies Pool B), Game 9 - 7:26pm - Phoenix1 vs Smash (Open Ladies Pool A). Court 2: Game 1 - 2:30pm - NZ Police vs Phoenix1 (Open Ladies Pool A), Game 2 - 3:07pm - Kaiwhaiki Golds vs Whangaruru (Open Ladies Pool B), Game 3 - 3:44pm - Revolution vs KBJ (Social Ladies), Game 4 - 4:21pm - Nga Puhi ki Raro vs Rising Stars 15s (15U), Game 5 - 4:58pm - Taradale Sparks vs Arorangi Flames (15U), Game 6 - 5:35pm - Ravengers vs Anguna Adopts (Mixed), Game 7 - 6:12pm - Tupapa Lady P vs Rising Stars 15s (15U), Game 8 - 6:49pm - Hibiscus Allsorts 17s vs Rising Stars 17s (17U), Game 9 - 7:26pm - BSP vs Sparxs2 (Mixed).