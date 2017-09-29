Kukis starring for Canterbury side

The Canterbury Country Under 18 team, with Doom Ponini (second from left) and Josh Motu (front, right). 17092701 PHOTO: Sam Hughes

The Canterbury Country Under 18 team, in which Doom Ponini and Josh Motu are key members, is currently competing in the South Island Under 18 tournament.

They are in a challenging pool with perennial heavy weights from Canterbury Metro and Tasman.

Two weeks ago they took on Metro Black and after a highly competitive game in which Doom and Josh scored a try apiece, the team succumbed 29-25.

Last weekend the opponents were the strong Tasman side and the group performed well with Doom scoring two tries, but eventually Tasman ran out the winners in a free flowing game 46 points to 31.

The team now moves on to a friendly game against the New Zealand Area Schools Barbarians team, before completing their programme with a 3-day Finals Weekend based in Christchurch.

- Shane Fletcher, Canterbury Country U18 coach