Kukis starring for Canterbury side

They are in a challenging pool with perennial heavy weights from Canterbury Metro and Tasman.
Two weeks ago they took on Metro Black and after a highly competitive game in which Doom and Josh scored a try apiece, the team succumbed 29-25.
Last weekend the opponents were the strong Tasman side and the group performed well with Doom scoring two tries, but eventually Tasman ran out the winners in a free flowing game 46 points to 31.
The team now moves on to a friendly game against the New Zealand Area Schools Barbarians team, before completing their programme with a 3-day Finals Weekend based in Christchurch.
- Shane Fletcher, Canterbury Country U18 coach