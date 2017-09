Cook Islands rugby international Matthew Mullany has resigned from his post as the manager of the U20s rugby team, a head of their tournament later this year.

Mullany’s appointment generated excitement internally and externally, with his academic background and knowledge of the forwards expected to perfectly compliment coach Pops Arona.

“Mat is a huge loss to the campaign and to me personally,” Arona said.

“Although I’m disappointed to lose him, he has my full support and blessing. Some of the uncertainties regarding the campaign has caused Mat to re-evaluate his position, and hence his resignation.”