Tangata names XVs squad

National Sevens skipper Stephen Willis has been named in the 26-member Cook Islands XVs squad for the match against Tahiti next month. 17071929

Seven overseas-based players have been named in the Cook Islands XVs extended squad for the one-off Test match against Tahiti next month.

The clash on August 4 at the BCI Stadium in Nikao will serve as the opening round of qualifiers for the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan.

Head coach Walter Tangata said the seven players from New Zealand have been eyed to fill positions the local players were not fully equipped to play in.

The national team is a mixture of young and experienced players dominated by local reps from Takuvaine, Tupapa, Avatiu, Titikaveka and Arorangi clubs.

While there are some big names in the team, there are also some notable exclusions in the 26-member squad.

Tangata said some top local guns were not picked because of their lack of commitment to the team.

He said there were others who had opted out due to personal commitments.

“I had to be fair on the players who showed commitment and wanted to represent the country.

“There were some good players who barely showed any interest so we had to leave them out.”

Tangata said the team was a good mix of young and experienced players who could drive the Cook Islands to the next stage of the qualifiers.

He expects the New Zealand-based players, who arrive this weekend, to boost the morale of local players leading up to the match on August 4.

“We have some experienced players who have played in the Heartland competition and there are four to five boys who are in the national Sevens programme,” Tangata said.

“Then there are the first timers to this level of competition but have featured in the U20 Qualifiers last year. It’s a good mix of players and we hope the best from them.”

The extended squad, which will be trimmed down to 23, has 16 forwards and 10 backline players.

It also has four sets of brothers in Francis and Sean Smith, Matt and Greg Mullany, Tiano and Ilai Arona and James and KC Kora.

Cook Islands XVs

Francis Smith (Arorangi), Stephen Willis (Arorangi), Sean Smith (Arorangi), Mathew Mullany (New Zealand), Alex Matapo (NZ), James Kora (Tupapa), O’Neal Rongo (NZ), Walter Tangata (Avatiu), Li Ponini (Avatiu), Te-Ara Henderson (NZ), Tiano Arona (NZ), Rangi Piri (Tupapa), Greg Mullany (NZ), Longo Leuta (Titikaveka), Vatu Sika (Titikaveka), Ilai Arona (NZ), K C Kora (Tupapa), Christian Hosking (Takuvaine), Davey Mato (Tupapa), Mana Havi (Takuvaine), Tupou Faireka (Tupapa), James Tofilau (Titikaveka), Alex Olah (Avatiu), Timothy Tangirere (Titikaveka), Jamian Iroa (Tupapa), Paki Ngaoire-Mani (Avatiu)