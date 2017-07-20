Tereora to take on UK school

The Tereora College under-16 and U18 teams will today host Malvern School from the United Kingdom in two interesting matches at the BCI Stadium in Nikao.

The matches, organised by the Cook Islands Rugby Union, will kick off at 1pm with the U16 clash followed by the U18 battle at 2pm.

Tereora College U18 coach Joel Pokura said playing regularly against experienced rugby union school’s teams such as Malvern was vital in the development of the sport at college level.

He said after their participation in the Pacific Cup Rugby High Schools Championship in Hawaii, the team had realised there was a need for regular competitions.

“The trip to Hawaii was an eye opener for us. We need games like this to continue developing at school level.

“We realised the tournament in Hawaii was more like a scouting tournament, where colleges from the USA sent scouts to select talented players.

“For us to get to that level, we need regular competitions against good teams and this (the matches against Malvern), is a step in the right direction.”

Pokura said they expected a tough battle from Malvern School. He said Malvern had a strong rugby union programme in their school.

“The last time we played them was two years ago. They have rugby programmes like schools in New Zealand where players start playing from Year 9 and 10 and work their way up into the senior teams.”

Pokura is calling on parents and supporters to come out in numbers and support them in their crucial matches. - RK

Fixtures

Malvern School (UK)-Tereora College – 1pm Under-16 (Refs: William Taripo, Assist Refs: Tereora/Malvern Colleges); 2pm Under-18 (Refs: Tua Ngaputa, Assist Refs: Tereora/Malvern Colleges)