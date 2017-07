There was plenty of exciting action at the Bluesky Rarotonga Primary Schools Viva Sevens Rugby Tournament held on Wednesday at the the BCI Stadium and Nikao Field.

Hosted by Avarua School the event attracted over 500 participants aged 6-13 years, competing in 50 teams in the A, B, C, C Mix and D Mix grades.

The format for this year’s event was new, with the Cook Islands Rugby Union replacing the Rippa with Viva rugby, which provided fast and furious fun. The Viva format replaces tackling with touches and promotes, creativity and evasiveness.

CI News was there to capture some of the spectacle.