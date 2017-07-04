Panthers set union target

Tupapa Panthers have set their eyes on winning the Rarotonga Club XVs title this year.

The last time the team won the coveted rugby union trophy was back in 2011 when the current coach Andrew Iroa was a player.

He scored the winning try in that win.

Iroa is back in the fold as the coach of the team and is eager to bring back the glory days for the Panthers.

“The aim is to win this year’s title. We want to revive rugby union in our club. We want to bring the interest back and get back into the winning ways.”

Panthers are still undefeated after a draw and a win in the two rounds of competition so far.

The side was held 14-all by the Ngatangiia/Matavera Dragons in the opener.

In their second match on Saturday at Victoria Park, Panthers defeated former champions Takuvaine Reds 22-15.