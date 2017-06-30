Avarua defends schools 10s title

Johnny George of Nukutere tries to escape a tackle from Avarua II in the Bluesky U13 Primary Schools Rugby 10s Tournament on Wednesday at Raemaru Park. More pictures inside. 17062915

As predicted, Avarua successfully defended the Bluesky U13 Primary Schools Rugby 10s Tournament title at Raemaru Park in Arorangi on Wednesday.

Avarua I and Avarua II battled in the showdown, with the former claiming a close 12-5 win.

In the semifinals played earlier during the day, Avarua I thumped Arorangi School 34-0, while Avarua II escaped with a slender 27-24 win over Nukutere College.

Cook Islands Rugby Union chief executive officer Ben Koteka said both the Avarua I and II sides were evenly matched in the final, but the more experienced of the two teams prevailed in the end.

He said the tournament was a pathway for the Cook Islands Rugby Union to future international events.

Koteka said the CIRU would be sending U15 and U18 Cook Island Sevens teams to the Condor Sevens and U18 World Schools Sevens Tournament in December this year.

“The need to plant the seed and build a strong foundation in the primary schools is important for local development.”

Koteka encouraged children to keep training as there were some other local primary school tournaments coming up soon.

CIRU will be hosting the Rarotonga Viva Sevens Tournament on July 12 and the U13 and U15 College Sevens Tournament on October 31.

“So continue to train hard, listen to your teachers and your parents and also activate the World Rugby global values of discipline, respect, integrity, passion and solidarity both on and off the field, at school, at home and in the community always,” Koteka said.

Meanwhile, CIRU thanks major sponsor Bluesky for their continued support of local rugby development, Arorangi Rugby Club for the use of their facilities, Cooks Buses, Vaima Water, the match officials including the ball girls and all the teams, coaches, parents and supporters who came to enjoy an exciting two weeks of rugby 10s.

Koteka said some best players throughout the tournament per school were: Barbarians Combined team – Julio Tauu and Nooti Peua, Arorangi School – Heath Heather and Nia Remuera, Nukutere College – AJ Nicholas and Tere Akava, Titikaveka College – JD Partutu and Ryan Daniel, and Avarua School – Harris Ezekiela, Apu Kamana, William Andrew and Albert Edwards. - RK

Results: Consolation – Titikaveka College 12 Barbarians 12, Semifinals – Avarua I 34 Arorangi School 0, Avarua II 27 Nukutere College 24, Consolation – Titikaveka College 24 Barbarians 10, Bronze playoff – Arorangi 17 Nukutere 17, Gold medal playoff – Avarua I 12 Avarua II 5