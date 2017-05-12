ABs and Wallabies lucky, England not so

Argentina were always going to be the wildcard in the Rugby World Cup pool draw, having slipped to ninth in the world rankings. And so it proved.

The All Blacks will be largely pleased. Steve Hansen’s men avoided being lumped with two familiar Rugby Championship opponents, drawing South Africa as the major pool rival for the first time, along with Italy and (probably) Namibia and Spain.

One serious test in the pool is probably ideal to avoid complacency while allowing equal amounts of rest and rotation elsewhere before the quarter-finals.

Ireland should top their group, with Scotland and hosts Japan likely to contest the other spot from pool A.

Australia got lucky, drawing Wales, who they have beaten in their last 12 tests, and Georgia. Uruguay and Fiji/Samoa will join them, but it shapes as a comparative dream run - a blessing from above given the state of Australian rugby at present.

A dream run is far from what England will have. Once again, they find themselves in the “pool of death’’ with no guarantees of progression.

Some 28 months out, there will already be more than a few nerves for the Red Rose army. It was noticeable to see Eddie Jones sit upright in his seat and take a big, deep breath once the pools were finalised.

England have improved out of sight since failing to emerge from a similarly cut-throat pool that featured Wales and Australia in the 2015 edition.

It doesn’t get much more embarrassing than being dumped out at home, but Jones won’t have much of a coaching future if he can’t guide England to the knockout stages.

France and Argentina, two immensely passionate rugby nations known to rise for the occasion, will do everything they can to make that happen. Samoa could yet join this group, too.

Cast your mind back two years to the All Blacks’ opening match of the 2015 World Cup. Wembley was packed - over 89,000 in attendance, and Pumas fans were rocking well before kickoff.

The South Americans know how to support their team. They sing. They chant. They bounce as one. The atmosphere that day was something else. It only intensified as the All Blacks copped two first half yellow cards - one to Richie McCaw for a foot trip, the other to Conrad Smith.

These things tend to happen at World Cups.

The Pumas led by one point at halftime. Only when Sonny Bill Williams added real punch off the bench and Aaron Smith nabbed a try back did the All Blacks take control in the final quarter.

It was a tense first outing. Given the magnitude of the event, lesser teams may have crumbled under such pressure. The All Blacks leadership group got them through.

No team has ever won a World Cup after dropping a pool game and England will be seriously tested by France and Argentina. Both have the forward packs to match them - and the Pumas won’t be afraid to throw offloads and have a crack from anywhere.

The Pumas, two-time World Cup semifinalists, are giant-killers on their day. They make for a dangerous beast, one Jones will sweat over the next two years as he plots a way to emerge unscathed.

Even if England top their pool and reach the semifinals they are likely to meet the All Blacks.

Two years ago there was plenty of chat about the All Blacks being underdone after underwhelming efforts in pool play. Hansen said they were holding back. And they then turned it on to wipe the floor with the French in a magnificent display in the Cardiff quarterfinal.

The fatigue of other tough matches took their toll on opposition; Ireland in particular.

This time, the All Blacks should again be in good shape come the knockouts.

Many New Zealanders will immediately write-off the battling Boks. But it is worth remembering the role history, pride and tradition can play - and the fact the All Blacks scraped into the 2015 final by two points thanks largely to a Dan Carter dropped goal. The Boks pushed them all the way in that Twickenham semi.

Few would’ve predicted such a finish prior to the tournament but it just goes to show anything is possible at pinnacle events.

That’s enough to strike fear into England; and keep New Zealanders humble between now and then.

Nothing is a given in this arena. Not for anyone. And, now, definitely not for England.

-Stuff/Liam Napier

At a Glance

Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, playoff winner.

Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, repechage winner.

Pool C: England, France, Argentina, Americas 1, Oceania 2.

Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2.