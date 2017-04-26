Tereora focus on rugby future

Some members of the Tereora College 1st XV with their family members prior to their departure on Monday. 17042414

The Tereora College 1st XV left the country on Monday with high hopes of showcasing the local talent at the annual Pacific Cup Rugby High School Championship to be held this weekend in Hawaii.

The three-day tournament, which starts tomorrow, will see the local side take on the best high school teams from across the western region of the United States.

Tereora College principal Tania Morgan said they were excited with the opportunity to showcase the local talent at one of the leading high schools rugby tournaments in the United States.

Morgan said this tour should set a foundation for development of the rugby programme in the school.

She said they know the ability of their students who are touring and expect them to be at their best on the game day.

“As with any sports team, the foundational work needs to be solid for success to occur. As a college, we are in that stage right now,” Morgan said.

“We haven’t had a training 1st XV at Tereora College in a very long time. Looking at the bigger picture, this tour is so much more than the tournament in Hawaii.

“The work that has been done now with the boys is the foundation and it needs to continue after their return so that the younger boys at college see a pathway for them to aspire to.

“We are in the early stages of building a reputation for ourselves in terms of the game of rugby, so the expectation we have of the boys is to ensure that there is a platform that we will be able to build from.”

Apart from rugby, the team will also take part in a cultural exchange programme.

“There will be a cultural exchange as part of our commitment to Kamehameha School, and we have also been asked to run a rugby clinic, and will do so on the day of arrival,” Morgan said.

“In terms of any other planned activities outside of the rugby programme – we are going to Hawaii to play rugby, full stop. That’s our focus.”

Morgan thanked the sponsors and other supporters for helping raise the necessary funds to cater for this historic tour.

She said raising $100,000 in 10 weeks while ensuring the balance between school and personal commitments was always going to be a tough ask.

“We are pleased to say that we have reached this target and we give our heartfelt appreciation to our sponsors, families, supporters and our learning community for the support that has been shown.”

The team is expected to return home on Wednesday next week.