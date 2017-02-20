Lauaki laid to rest after church service

Former All Black, brother, son and father Sione Lauaki was farewelled by about 1500 people at Unlimited Church in West Auckland on Friday last week.

The 35-year-old died from kidney problems, but he didn’t want to be remembered for his health problems, his eldest sister Paenga Kovi Lauaki said.

“It’s definitely been a difficult time. For the family it has been a shock (but) we’re dealing with it. My brother was always the one who never wanted us to worry. I know he’s probably saying ‘everybody just relax, it’s all going to be okay’.

He was always so special to us,” Ms Lauaki said.

“He always kept us grounded. He always kept us calm, of course. And his actions spoke louder than his words. That was the kind of person my brother was.”

Lauaki was the second of nine children and had five of his own.

His widow, Stephanie, spoke at the service.

“Everything he did came from a foundation of love. Even when he got in trouble, somehow it was to love.”

She said she felt really honoured to have been his wife and the mother of his children and to be able to share in that love every minute of each day.

“The way that he loved is something that I see in our children. They love openly, hard, strong. The way Max (their son) would come up. If (Sione) wasn’t having a good day, Max would check on him every 10 minutes and kiss him on the forehead.”

She said she was blessed to be able to look at their sons and see the love of their father every day.

“I never understood until this week why my sons do everything that their father does. They look nothing really like me, everyone says they just look like their dad. But they do all these characteristic traits that he does. I know the family see it all the time, they laugh all the time.

They’re just little gangsters. He literally didn’t have to do anything and they did everything he did. And now I understand, because he wasn’t going to be around to teach them to be like that. They had it in their hearts already and I’m just so thankful.”Lauaki went to Kelston Boys’ High School. A group of current students and old boys performed a haka as he was carried out of the church and put into the hearse.

- Radio New Zealand