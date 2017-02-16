Final farewell for Lauaki

Former All Black and Chiefs player Sione Lauaki will be farewelled at a funeral service in Auckland tomorrow (CI time).

The 35-year-old died on Saturday after reportedly suffering from kidney failure.

A family notice in the Herald revealed he died at Waitakere Hospital, in West Auckland.

The son of Kepu and Melefale Lauaki, he is also survived by Cook Islander wife Stephanie and his five children, the notice reads.

“Loving brother of his five sisters and four brothers whom he not only cared for but carried through his short journey in life.”A family service will be held for Lauaki tomorrow, followed by a final service on Friday, at a church in Te Atatu, West Auckland.

He will be laid to rest at Waikumete Cemetery, just a few roads down from his former college: Kelston Boys’ High School.

The former All Black’s funeral services are expected to be packed with some of New Zealand’s top sporting stars, particularly in rugby and rugby league.

Tongan-born Lauaki played for the Arorangi Cowboys and Bears teams in domestic rugby union and league competitions in Rarotonga.

He contributed to the development of rugby here by running tag-rugby clinics for children.

Lauaki also trained an age-group team, passing on his knowledge to aspiring rugby players in the Cook Islands.

He made his All Blacks test debut against Fiji in 2005 and went on to play 17 tests for his country until 2008.

The robust flanker/number eight who also played 11 matches for the Pacific Islanders team, last played professionally for French football club Aviron Bayonnais in 2012.