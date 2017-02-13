Chiefs dedicate win to Lauaki

Chiefs captain Liam Messam (right) and players look to the sky in tribute to former player Sione Lauaki who passed away over the weekend. 17021248

An inspired Chiefs side has dedicated its Brisbane Global Tens triumph to the memory of former All Blacks and Chiefs loose forward Sione Lauaki.

Lauaki’s death overnight impacted heavily on the Chiefs, who he played 70 times for, with the franchise harnessing their emotion to pay tribute to their fallen teammate on the field.

They won all four games today in the blistering Brisbane heat to charge to the title, toppling the Crusaders 12-5 in the final.

At the heart of their success was captain Liam Messam, a good friend of Lauaki’s who played in his honour.

Messam was given permission to fly home immediately after their scheduled quarter-final against the Queensland Reds, but decided to play on, and led the Chiefs to the title.

“There’s a number of guys who played a lot of footy with Wax [Lauaki],” Chiefs coach Dave Rennie said.

“Liam Messam, in particular, is a great mate of his so it’s been a pretty upsetting morning.

We gave Liam the opportunity not to play and head home straight away but he was determined to go out and put out a performance for Wax.”

“We lost a brother today, but we just kept on fighting and did what we had to do,” said Messam.

A minute’s silence for Lauaki was held before the Chiefs’ pool game against the Wild Knights, with some Chiefs players in tears pre-match.

That game, won 33-5 by the Chiefs, started their excellent run of results, edging the Reds 12-10 in the quarter-final and overwhelming the Bulls 26-14 in the semifinal.

They needed a comeback in the final, after going behind early in the piece.

Despite the free-flowing nature of the event, the Crusaders’ opening try in the final came from a traditional source, with a five-metre lineout leading to a lineout drive which saw hooker Andrew Makalio dive over.

The Chiefs suffered injury blows which could impact their Super Rugby season when livewire halfback Brad Weber and prop Mitchell Graham were both stretched off with serious leg injuries.

After those two lengthy stoppages, the result seemed less important, but Luke Jacobson pounced on a Crusaders error to score a runaway try just before halftime, with the conversion giving the Chiefs a 7-5 lead into the interval.

Crusaders forward Jed Brown was sent to the sinbin early in the second half after infringing at a ruck, and the Chiefs took advantage, with tournament MVP Shaun Stevenson showing sublime footwork to set up Taleni Seu to dot down out wide - a try that would seal the victory.

The tournament was dominated by New Zealand sides, with three sides making the semifinals.

The Highlanders were knocked out in the quarterfinals by the Hurricanes, who in turn fell to the Crusaders in the semifinals, and lost crucial forward Vaea Fifita to a leg injury along the way.

Early reports out of the Hurricanes camp suggest Fifita had broken his leg.