Top Kiwi ref rejects idea officials ‘cheat’

Auckland Rugby Referees manager Smudge McNeilage making a point during the break in Saturday’s clash between Takuvaine Reds and Tupapa Panthers at the Happy Valley. 16091911

McNeilage is in the country running lessons on refereeing for the local match officials, coaches and players.

The Cook Islands Rugby Referees Association has been criticised by some club officials over the alleged inconsistent decision making during the weekly competitions this year.

Fans and club officials including players have been warned by the Cook Islands Rugby Union (CIRU) against unruly sideline behaviour and verbal abuse aimed at the match officials.

McNeilage, who is in charge of 220 referees in Auckland, said match officials were human beings and mistakes by them while officiating is bound to happen.

“I look after 220 referees in Auckland and of those, none that I know cheats but every one of that 220 makes mistakes. There is a difference between cheating and making a mistake,” he said.

“Most of the referees don’t even care who wins. Just like sometimes the team makes a mistake and loses, the referees also do the same but it’s never ever cheating and we need the players and coaches to understand that.”

McNeilage said the players should be worried more about their own game instead of referees, to get a better result.

During the workshop, which started yesterday at CIRU office in Nikao, the participants had a theory session that refreshed them on some key points on refereeing.

CIRU chief executive officer Ben Koteka said there would be more practical sessions during this workshop to help the local referees better understand the rules of the game.

McNeilage said local referees needed to realise they were not only officiating the match, but managing the players on the field.

“We are not there just to oversee the event but we are there to manage the game. For me, refereeing is not about knowing all the laws, it’s about managing the players through those laws because most of the players don’t know the rules either.

“I’m expecting a lot of questions from the referees (this week), therefore being able to send them on the right path so that they can take away few ideas and think about refereeing in slightly differently way.”

McNeilage’s trip to Rarotonga is made possible through the support of The Edgewater Resort and Spa, Island Car and Bike Hire and CIRU. All interested referees, coaches, players are invited to attend the referees sessions this week. For more information, contact Koteka on 54469.