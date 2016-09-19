Reds fire way through

Winning try … Takuvaine Reds lock Christian Hosking barges his way through for the winning try to seal the 23-10 win over Tupapa Panthers at Happy Valley on Saturday. 16091802

Defending champions Takuvaine (TKV) Reds remain in the hunt for The Bond Store Rarotonga Club 15s title after making it through to this weekend’s showdown in a pulsating semi-final over the weekend.

Reds overcame a plucky Tupapa Panthers 23-10 in the do-or-die clash at Happy Valley on Saturday.

The match lived up to expectations as both teams put their bodies on the line for a place in the final against favourites Avatiu Nikao Eels.

The Reds, who struggled throughout the season with inconsistent play, were put on the back foot by the fiery Panthers backline which kept pushing for the opening try in the early stages of the match.

Their barging runs orchestrated by fly half Conrad Piri saw powerful midfielder Nemani Kurinaqau rip through the Reds’ defence to dive over for the first try of the match.

With Piri’s conversion, the visitors led 7-0.

Reds scrambled under pressure, making some silly mistakes before coach Vase Samania cleverly mounted an attack from a well-timed kick from their own try line.

A superb chase by the Reds’ attackers saw hard working flanker Filipo Schmidt score a brilliant try to level the match 7-all.

In a tit-for-tat battle, both teams had chances of increasing their score, but ball handling errors and infringements marred the opportunities they created.

Excellent Reds fullback Pereti Ione extended their lead to 10-7 from a penalty before the breather.

The match picked up the tempo in the second spell with Panthers going all out to cushion the deficit and regain their lead.

Both teams made changes, adding some fresh legs to their backline and forwards to help them maximise the opportunities they had created.

The Panthers, who enjoyed a fair degree of control over the match, made the home side scavenge for possession as they kept pushing their way through the Reds’ try line.

The Reds’ defence worked tirelessly to keep the fast and furious Panthers at bay with some bone-crunching tackles and thumping kicks.

In an exchange of penalties, the Reds extended their lead to 16-10, thanks to a double from Ione, heading into the crucial final quarter of the match.

Panthers intensified their attack but lost the momentum after their instrumental halfback Vereti Tupou was sin binned for a high tackle on Ione.

This gave the Travel Tou Jr-skippered Reds an opportunity to seal the win in the dying stages of the match.

Big lock Christian Hosking, after picking a pass from Samania, bulldozed his way over the try line in the 80th minute to ensure the Reds remain on track for their fourth consecutive title win.

“We thank the Panthers for their hard work and coming this far in the competition. They had only one win in the first round and made an excellent comeback in the second round to make it this far. This is amazing,” Reds coach Samania said.

“Credit to their coach and management for putting a strong team in this match. We were expecting it; we knew they would come out firing and score the first points in the match, but we managed to settle things down and come out with the points to win the match.”

Samania said the return of some of their key players who were injured earlier in the season had added depth to the team. Panthers’ mentor Paul Clarke declined to comment after the loss.

Cook Islands Rugby Union (CIRU) competitions coordinator Ben Koteka said workaholic forwards lock Mana Havi and loosie Tautua Solomona were brilliant for the Reds, while prop Davey Mato and loose forwards Teina Savage and Oki Naea stood out for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, Auckland Rugby Union referee educator Smudge McNeilage is in Rarotonga and will be conducting referee sessions this week. All interested referees, coaches, players are invited to attend these sessions starting today at 5pm at the CIRU office in Nikao. For more information, contact Koteka on 54469.



